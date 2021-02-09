Alexa
ECHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/02/09 23:06
All Times EST

ECHL South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 11 7 1 3 0 17 36 28
Florida 13 8 5 0 0 16 54 36
Orlando 11 7 4 0 0 14 36 38
Greenville 12 4 3 3 2 13 37 45
Jacksonville 12 4 6 1 1 10 28 39
ECHL Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 9 8 1 0 0 16 34 27
Wheeling 10 2 5 3 0 7 28 38
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 19 13 5 1 0 27 68 49
Wichita 16 11 4 1 0 23 56 38
Tulsa 21 8 10 2 1 19 42 57
Utah 18 9 4 3 2 23 56 56
Kansas City 19 7 9 2 1 17 47 58
Rapid City 21 8 13 0 0 16 56 70

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Florida at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

No games scheduled

