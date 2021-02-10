Alexa
Taipei to provide foot traffic indicator for city's popular attractions

By Central News Agency
2021/02/10 09:10
Flowers at the Chiang Kai-shek Shilin Residence Park 

Flowers at the Chiang Kai-shek Shilin Residence Park  (CNA photo)

People wishing to avoid running into huge crowds will from Wednesday (Feb. 10) be able to stay informed of current foot traffic at any of 19 popular attractions in Taipei via a dedicated web portal.

According to the Taipei City Department of Information and Tourism, the attractions include Zhuzihu, located within the Yangmingshan National Park, the Chiang Kai-shek Shilin Residence Park, the Shilin Night Market, the Taipei Zoo, the Huashan 1914 Creative Park, and the National Palace Museum.

A color indicator will be displayed and updated on an hourly basis to show the level of crowds in each of the 19 featured places, with green representing normal, orange standing for slightly crowded, and red signifying jam-packed.

The compiling of foot traffic data will rely on onsite staffers to report crowd levels in a given area once every hour and at the same time reporting current parking availability in surrounding areas, the department said.

Signals transmitted by mobile phone base stations, meanwhile, will also be used for reference to compile the data, it said.

The "Taipei Travel Warning Signal" was established as part of efforts to reduce possible overcrowding at the city's popular destinations during the Lunar New Year holiday period, particularly in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Taipei Deputy Mayor Tsai Ping-kun (蔡炳坤) said on Tuesday.

Liu Yi-ting (劉奕霆), who heads the department, reminded the public to wear their face masks in public places, wash their hands regularly and avoid going to crowded places, in order to prevent the possible further spread of the disease.

The Lunar New Year holiday this year will run from Wednesday until Feb. 16.

tourist attractions
Lunar New Year
Lunar New Year Holiday
foot traffic
Taipei
epidemic prevention

Updated : 2021-02-10 10:41 GMT+08:00

