By Associated Press
2021/02/09 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, February 9, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;88;79;A t-storm around;89;79;SW;9;81%;49%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clearing;76;66;Some brightening;78;67;NNW;7;72%;0%;2

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, mild;67;46;Mostly sunny, mild;66;45;W;4;64%;5%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine, pleasant;65;59;A morning shower;64;53;WSW;18;63%;57%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cold with clearing;29;19;Cold;30;16;NNE;8;84%;12%;1

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy and very cold;10;8;A little a.m. snow;21;20;NNE;11;77%;65%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Some sun, pleasant;69;45;Sunny, nice and warm;69;39;NE;6;45%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Windy and frigid;-1;-16;Frigid;-9;-17;SSW;10;69%;51%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly cloudy;88;70;Mostly cloudy;88;69;SSE;7;58%;70%;6

Athens, Greece;A little p.m. rain;66;52;Mostly sunny, mild;65;49;WSW;8;62%;0%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower or two;72;67;Rain and drizzle;72;61;S;9;85%;90%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Cloudy;72;47;Some brightening;74;48;SW;5;55%;0%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;92;74;A couple of t-storms;89;74;SE;5;75%;79%;7

Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;82;54;Hazy sunshine;84;55;ESE;6;36%;0%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Some sun, a shower;85;75;Mostly sunny, nice;87;70;SSW;6;64%;26%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Windy this afternoon;57;50;Showers around;60;45;WNW;14;60%;65%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;46;27;Partly sunny, milder;57;27;SW;6;27%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Spotty showers;57;41;Mostly cloudy, mild;60;38;SSE;8;66%;95%;1

Berlin, Germany;A flurry, quite cold;20;10;Very cold;21;13;NW;4;72%;42%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;70;49;A p.m. shower or two;67;46;NNW;6;74%;74%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A thunderstorm;78;64;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;65;NNE;5;70%;73%;14

Bratislava, Slovakia;A bit of p.m. snow;36;27;A bit of p.m. snow;35;20;NW;8;94%;98%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Very cold;24;15;Very cold;25;18;NE;7;73%;4%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Mild with some sun;56;44;Partly sunny, mild;57;39;SSE;9;74%;27%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Showers around;36;26;Snow showers;42;21;WNW;5;97%;99%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A couple of showers;76;65;Partly sunny;81;68;ESE;9;56%;63%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Overcast;83;68;Mostly cloudy;85;66;ESE;6;41%;68%;7

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;46;28;High clouds, milder;54;32;NW;6;50%;0%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Very warm;84;54;Partly sunny, warm;81;56;NE;8;46%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;78;66;Partly sunny, nice;78;66;SSE;16;61%;0%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Clouds and sunshine;77;61;Sunshine, a shower;80;64;E;4;58%;64%;9

Chennai, India;Hazy sunshine;86;66;Sunny and nice;86;67;NE;5;57%;0%;8

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, frigid;17;9;A little snow;19;11;N;9;52%;85%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Windy this morning;89;73;Clouds and sun, nice;88;71;NNE;10;59%;5%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Snow showers;27;21;Cold with flurries;26;17;NNE;13;71%;51%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;73;65;Mostly cloudy;74;65;NNE;13;63%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;45;39;Spotty showers;45;30;NNE;7;67%;83%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm in spots;82;79;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;79;NNE;17;78%;84%;4

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;77;55;Hazy sunshine;78;54;N;3;63%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy;39;20;Partly sunny;43;20;NNE;6;54%;23%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;84;57;Hazy sun;85;60;NE;5;51%;2%;5

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm or two;88;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;76;SSW;6;76%;61%;11

Dublin, Ireland;A snow shower, cold;36;31;Partly sunny, cold;36;32;ESE;11;70%;30%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy, mild;59;44;Cloudy and warm;66;43;NNE;8;37%;9%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Spotty showers;63;59;Spotty showers;63;59;WSW;16;80%;84%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;A couple of t-storms;61;57;Mostly sunny, warmer;73;58;N;5;63%;3%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;A thunderstorm;75;60;A thick cloud cover;77;61;SE;5;73%;55%;7

Havana, Cuba;Plenty of sunshine;87;68;A shower in spots;85;66;ESE;9;60%;41%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Frigid with clearing;12;5;Cold, a p.m. flurry;17;3;N;5;84%;56%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Nice with some sun;91;76;Nice with some sun;88;75;SSE;6;68%;66%;5

Hong Kong, China;Breezy this morning;73;62;Downpours;64;58;NNW;8;85%;94%;2

Honolulu, United States;Breezy;78;66;Breezy in the p.m.;79;67;ENE;12;52%;19%;6

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and beautiful;88;56;Sunny and pleasant;84;60;SE;4;44%;0%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;More sun than clouds;76;49;Sunshine, pleasant;77;48;NNE;6;42%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, windy;60;54;Mostly sunny, breezy;63;54;SSW;15;65%;9%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Rain and a t-storm;88;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;76;WSW;10;82%;70%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunlit and pleasant;87;74;Sunshine;88;72;NW;7;51%;1%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;76;62;A morning shower;79;63;NNW;5;75%;66%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and mild;54;33;Mostly sunny;67;34;SSW;5;23%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;83;55;Mainly cloudy;89;57;WNW;6;36%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;72;42;Rather cloudy;69;42;SSW;4;58%;8%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;91;65;Hazy sunshine;95;68;N;7;27%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Not as cold;25;18;A bit of a.m. snow;24;16;ESE;6;87%;80%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower in spots;86;74;A shower in places;88;74;NE;10;56%;46%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A couple of t-storms;87;73;Some brightening;89;74;NNE;5;70%;42%;6

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sun;82;57;Sunny and pleasant;82;58;WSW;4;47%;0%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray t-shower;91;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;78;WNW;4;71%;79%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers around;58;42;A little rain;56;40;SE;7;76%;86%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;93;79;Mostly sunny;91;79;SSW;7;71%;31%;10

Lima, Peru;Turning cloudy;75;68;Some brightening;75;69;SSE;4;75%;39%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Rain, some heavy;60;57;Spotty showers;61;58;WSW;4;84%;90%;1

London, United Kingdom;A snow shower, cold;33;27;Mostly sunny, cold;33;21;NNE;9;78%;3%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;63;50;Some sun;65;49;S;5;78%;8%;3

Luanda, Angola;Becoming cloudy;90;76;Variable cloudiness;88;77;WSW;6;66%;15%;6

Madrid, Spain;Breezy with rain;49;44;Breezy;55;43;W;14;54%;70%;3

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;89;81;A shower in the p.m.;89;81;NE;12;64%;63%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;84;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;75;E;6;81%;75%;5

Manila, Philippines;Spotty showers;83;76;Spotty showers;87;76;SSE;6;73%;88%;2

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;80;56;Mostly sunny;83;66;W;7;61%;27%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny, nice;73;48;Mostly sunny, nice;72;47;SSE;5;39%;27%;7

Miami, United States;Areas of morning fog;79;71;Lots of sun, nice;79;72;E;9;74%;7%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Periods of snow;16;6;Frigid;13;3;E;7;63%;44%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy with some sun;88;75;Increasingly windy;88;76;ENE;17;61%;4%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;A t-storm in spots;74;68;A t-storm around;77;68;ENE;11;68%;55%;10

Montreal, Canada;Snow;22;12;Sunny;20;6;WNW;4;63%;20%;2

Moscow, Russia;Frigid;11;6;Rather cloudy, cold;12;2;ENE;7;61%;44%;0

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sun;93;71;High clouds;90;72;N;5;37%;0%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;75;61;Mostly cloudy;74;61;N;10;69%;57%;5

New York, United States;A bit of a.m. snow;34;25;Clouds and sun;32;23;NW;7;44%;70%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, mild;71;49;Sunny and breezy;65;43;W;12;67%;0%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;A few flurries;1;-4;Cold, a.m. flurries;-2;-21;WSW;12;78%;68%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Turning cloudy;44;32;Milder with some sun;50;36;WSW;6;56%;3%;2

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny, cold;20;4;Cold with some sun;20;7;N;5;60%;26%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;23;6;Mostly sunny;19;3;W;10;61%;27%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;85;80;Spotty showers;85;78;E;10;80%;83%;10

Panama City, Panama;A shower in places;91;74;A little a.m. rain;89;73;NNW;10;67%;81%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A morning shower;87;74;Mostly cloudy;87;75;ENE;8;65%;36%;5

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy, cold;31;23;A bit of snow;30;21;NE;11;63%;62%;1

Perth, Australia;Nice with some sun;77;62;Breezy in the p.m.;69;57;SSE;15;53%;1%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;89;77;Spotty showers;83;76;W;6;76%;72%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;91;75;A p.m. t-storm;90;74;NNE;12;78%;78%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;91;69;Mostly sunny;90;68;ESE;7;47%;11%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Cold;20;9;A bit of p.m. snow;19;10;NW;7;72%;78%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and milder;42;24;Mostly sunny, mild;49;22;S;6;70%;19%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;65;53;Periods of rain;65;53;E;8;79%;94%;6

Rabat, Morocco;A passing shower;65;54;Clouds and sun;66;50;ESE;8;84%;30%;4

Recife, Brazil;Some sun, pleasant;86;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;76;ESE;8;72%;66%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;34;31;Snow showers;37;35;ESE;16;70%;87%;0

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun, cold;18;7;Frigid;16;7;NE;7;76%;60%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;70;Showers around;83;72;ENE;7;72%;73%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;73;48;Sunny and pleasant;75;47;N;8;33%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;A little a.m. rain;59;51;Rain, heavy at times;62;43;WNW;12;79%;95%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Bitterly cold;9;-4;Bitterly cold;6;-4;ENE;5;68%;33%;0

San Francisco, United States;Clouds breaking;58;47;Mostly sunny;60;47;WSW;9;73%;28%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;80;62;Partly sunny;82;60;ENE;9;62%;17%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Winds subsiding;84;74;Breezy with a shower;83;73;E;13;70%;70%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower in the p.m.;73;59;A shower in the a.m.;73;61;NNW;5;85%;61%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;An afternoon shower;61;41;Partly sunny;63;43;E;5;57%;29%;8

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;82;60;Sunny and pleasant;81;59;SSW;6;56%;26%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;88;73;Partly sunny, nice;88;72;N;10;71%;66%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Heavy rain;55;49;Showers, mainly late;58;54;SSE;4;82%;97%;3

Seattle, United States;Cold;40;31;Cold, a p.m. shower;40;31;N;6;59%;69%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny;39;28;Periods of sun;47;31;S;6;76%;7%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;52;41;Cloudy and mild;55;45;ESE;9;70%;21%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Spotty p.m. showers;90;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;78;NNE;8;67%;57%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower in the p.m.;60;41;Some sun;59;45;ESE;7;65%;5%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A stray shower;82;75;Sunlit and pleasant;82;74;ENE;13;66%;40%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Cold with some sun;22;11;Partly sunny, cold;23;14;NNE;5;75%;26%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sun and clouds;72;64;Clouds and sunshine;74;66;ENE;9;61%;31%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Increasingly windy;68;64;Clouding up, warmer;79;65;SE;15;58%;87%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Bitterly cold;13;0;Frigid;12;8;E;6;79%;29%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Low clouds;54;46;Cloudy and mild;59;47;ENE;5;63%;44%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;62;40;Mostly sunny;62;44;N;6;53%;14%;3

Tehran, Iran;Clouds and sunshine;64;46;Partly sunny;65;47;ENE;6;21%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;78;56;Sunny and beautiful;71;53;NNE;6;68%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Rain, heavy at times;57;50;Partly sunny;68;51;SE;9;52%;86%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Windy this morning;47;34;Mostly cloudy;51;35;WNW;6;48%;2%;3

Toronto, Canada;A morning flurry;28;16;Increasing clouds;25;17;NW;10;57%;26%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;72;56;Sunny and pleasant;74;58;SW;5;39%;0%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;69;52;Partly sunny;72;52;WNW;10;46%;44%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;15;-6;Clouds and sun;23;-4;ENE;4;98%;27%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny, chilly;37;25;Cold, an a.m. flurry;35;17;NE;4;59%;50%;1

Vienna, Austria;A bit of p.m. snow;37;29;A bit of p.m. snow;34;18;NW;7;91%;96%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Heavy a.m. t-storms;73;63;Mostly sunny, warmer;82;59;ENE;3;55%;2%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cold with snow;17;6;Bitterly cold;12;4;E;7;69%;63%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Rather cloudy, cold;22;13;Mostly cloudy, cold;23;11;N;4;81%;85%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;73;64;Mostly cloudy, windy;68;59;NNW;24;68%;25%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunshine;92;62;Plenty of sunshine;90;63;SW;7;43%;0%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Clearing and mild;52;31;Partly sunny, mild;50;30;NE;2;57%;6%;3

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-02-09 22:22 GMT+08:00

