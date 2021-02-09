Strawberry stinky tofu goes viral in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A restaurant in northern Taiwan launched a creative new dish in the form of strawberry stinky tofu, sparking the curiosity of netizens.

Offered by the Haushrwu (好食屋) restaurant in Taoyuan, the dish places sliced strawberries atop squares of stinky tofu. Another invention served is strawberries with intestine noodles.

On Feb. 7, a netizen posted photos of the dish to Decard and wrote, "Any of you who are brave enough to try these please let me know and I will update the locations of the hospitals nearby."

One person replied, "If pineapple can go with pizza, I don't see what's wrong with strawberry and stinky tofu."

The inventor of the unusual culinary pairing, Lien Hsiao-fen (練小芬), told Taiwan News that when the restaurant opened last year, it was strawberry season, and she was looking for some highlights to attract visitors.

Lien said one of the customers commented that the strawberry stinky tofu was “mind blowing” after giving it a go. She added that the reason they make the strawberry intestine noodles is that one customer said he wanted to try it, though it has not turned out as popular as the related tofu dish.

"The traditional fried stinky tofu is supposed to be salty, but this one in our store is sweet with big and round strawberries, cheese, and condensed milk," she said.

Lien added that soon they will release different types of stinky tofu dishes, such as with scallops or shrimps on top.



Strawberry stinky tofu and other dishes. (Lien Hsiao-fen photo)