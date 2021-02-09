Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Strawberry stinky tofu goes viral in Taiwan

Northern Taiwan restaurant owner wanted to take advantage of strawberry season

  220
By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2021/02/09 20:48
Northern Taiwan restaurant launches strawberry stinky tofu. (Lien Hsiao-fen photo)

Northern Taiwan restaurant launches strawberry stinky tofu. (Lien Hsiao-fen photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A restaurant in northern Taiwan launched a creative new dish in the form of strawberry stinky tofu, sparking the curiosity of netizens.

Offered by the Haushrwu (好食屋) restaurant in Taoyuan, the dish places sliced strawberries atop squares of stinky tofu. Another invention served is strawberries with intestine noodles.

On Feb. 7, a netizen posted photos of the dish to Decard and wrote, "Any of you who are brave enough to try these please let me know and I will update the locations of the hospitals nearby."

One person replied, "If pineapple can go with pizza, I don't see what's wrong with strawberry and stinky tofu."

The inventor of the unusual culinary pairing, Lien Hsiao-fen (練小芬), told Taiwan News that when the restaurant opened last year, it was strawberry season, and she was looking for some highlights to attract visitors.

Lien said one of the customers commented that the strawberry stinky tofu was “mind blowing” after giving it a go. She added that the reason they make the strawberry intestine noodles is that one customer said he wanted to try it, though it has not turned out as popular as the related tofu dish.

"The traditional fried stinky tofu is supposed to be salty, but this one in our store is sweet with big and round strawberries, cheese, and condensed milk," she said.

Lien added that soon they will release different types of stinky tofu dishes, such as with scallops or shrimps on top.

Strawberry stinky tofu goes viral in Taiwan
Strawberry stinky tofu and other dishes. (Lien Hsiao-fen photo)
Strawberry stinky tofu
strawberries
stinky tofu
intestine noodles
Taoyuan

RELATED ARTICLES

Mayor of northern Taiwan city declares hospital cluster over
Mayor of northern Taiwan city declares hospital cluster over
2021/02/08 14:16
Taiwan mulls establishing dedicated pandemic hospital
Taiwan mulls establishing dedicated pandemic hospital
2021/02/08 11:50
Taiwan COVID task force declares hospital cluster threat defused
Taiwan COVID task force declares hospital cluster threat defused
2021/02/07 16:30
Taiwan reports 20th case from hospital COVID cluster
Taiwan reports 20th case from hospital COVID cluster
2021/02/05 14:58
Taiwan's Taoyuan General Hospital could resume operations as soon as Feb. 6
Taiwan's Taoyuan General Hospital could resume operations as soon as Feb. 6
2021/02/03 16:48

Updated : 2021-02-09 22:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Southern Taiwan high school bully injured by vigilantes
Southern Taiwan high school bully injured by vigilantes
Taiwan's showbiz asked to stop making dirty jokes about female entertainers
Taiwan's showbiz asked to stop making dirty jokes about female entertainers
Four foreign banks punished by Taiwan's central bank over speculation case
Four foreign banks punished by Taiwan's central bank over speculation case
Leaked audio shows WHO leaders secretly criticize China at start of Covid pandemic
Leaked audio shows WHO leaders secretly criticize China at start of Covid pandemic