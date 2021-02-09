Alexa
Coronavirus: WHO fails to find animal source of COVID-19

By Deutsche Welle
2021/02/09 11:13
A team of WHO experts have been in the city of Wuhan to try and uncover the possible origins of the coronavirus

Investigators on Tuesday said they were still trying to find the animal vector through which the COVID-19 virus was transmitted to humans.

Scientists think the disease originated in bats, but the World Health Organization (WHO) team visiting the Chinese city of Wuhan is looking into how it could have made the jump to humans via another mammal.

The WHO presented its findings so far alongside Chinese experts at a joint study news conference.

While transmission from animals was likely, leader of the Chinese team Liang Wannian told a press conference that "the reservoir hosts remain to be identified."

More to come...

rc/rs (AFP, Reuters)

