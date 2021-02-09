Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan sets nine priority groups for receiving COVID vaccine

Health care and epidemic prevention workers first in line to get vaccinated

  138
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/09 20:16
(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said that it set nine priority groups to receive COVID-19 vaccines in three rollout phases, with health care workers and epidemic prevention workers the first in line.

CNA quoted CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) as saying that in July of last year, the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (Taiwan CDC) set nine priority groups to receive the vaccine, totaling about 13 million people, or 65 percent of the population. Taiwan CDC plans to roll out the vaccine in three phases, Chuang added.

In the first phase, which is set to begin sometime before the number of vaccine doses reaches two million, 999,300 people in the top five priority groups will receive shots. Members of these groups include health care and epidemic prevention workers, the spokesman explained.

In the second phase, when the number of doses is in the range of between two million and 10 million, people aged 65 and over will get vaccinated. In the third phase, when there are more than 10 million doses, high-risk groups in the age bracket from 19 to 64, people with rare diseases or severe illnesses, and adults aged 50-64 years will be eligible, the spokesman continued.

CECC Specialist Advisory Panel Convener Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) said that after a person receives two doses of a vaccine from the same company, their vaccination process is considered complete, and they will not be given a vaccine of a different brand name.

Chang said people will receive first and second doses of the same brand, but in the event of a shortage, using a different brand for the second shot will be considered. However, more clinical data about this practice will be collected and studied, he added.
CECC
COVID-19 vaccine
Taiwan CDC
priority groups
rollout phases

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan to receive 200,000 AstraZeneca shots via COVAX
Taiwan to receive 200,000 AstraZeneca shots via COVAX
2021/02/08 17:15
Vaccine diplomacy: India seeks to rival China with broad shipments
Vaccine diplomacy: India seeks to rival China with broad shipments
2021/02/08 14:30
Mayor of northern Taiwan city declares hospital cluster over
Mayor of northern Taiwan city declares hospital cluster over
2021/02/08 14:16
Leaked audio shows WHO leaders secretly criticize China at start of Covid pandemic
Leaked audio shows WHO leaders secretly criticize China at start of Covid pandemic
2021/02/08 13:24
New imported COVID case from US confirmed after resuming work
New imported COVID case from US confirmed after resuming work
2021/02/06 14:27

Updated : 2021-02-09 20:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Southern Taiwan high school bully injured by vigilantes
Southern Taiwan high school bully injured by vigilantes
Taiwan's showbiz asked to stop making dirty jokes about female entertainers
Taiwan's showbiz asked to stop making dirty jokes about female entertainers
Four foreign banks punished by Taiwan's central bank over speculation case
Four foreign banks punished by Taiwan's central bank over speculation case
Leaked audio shows WHO leaders secretly criticize China at start of Covid pandemic
Leaked audio shows WHO leaders secretly criticize China at start of Covid pandemic