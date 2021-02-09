Alexa
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan

Overseas students can enter Taiwan upon negative Covid-19 tests and government approval

By Saloni Meghnani , Taiwan News
2021/02/09 18:38
Foreign students at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Education (MOE) announced on Tuesday (Feb. 9) that all foreign students approved by the Taiwan government are now allowed to enter Taiwan.

In a press release, MOE stated that foreign students, including all degree students and Ministry of Foreign Affairs scholarship recipients with advanced Mandarin, can enter Taiwan. Upon their arrival, they must produce a negative nucleic acid test report, complete a 14-day home quarantine, and undergo further medical tests after which they must continue seven days of self-health management.

The MOE also said it requires universities to help the students book rooms for epidemic hotels for a duration of 16 days, as it takes one to two days to conduct the mandatory medical tests every new arrival must undergo before leaving the hotels. Students must foot the bill for their quarantine hotels, but the government will cover costs for their medical tests.

Considering the lengthy application and acceptance processes, universities must provide the government with an official roster of overseas students coming to Taiwan within five working days before the earliest group of students is scheduled to arrive.
foreign students
Ministry of Education
scholarship
overseas students
border control

Updated : 2021-02-09 19:15 GMT+08:00

