Taiwan News wishes readers a Happy Lunar New Year!

Dear readers,

The Taiwan News team wishes you a Happy New Year of the Ox!

Looking back at the past year, millions of people were infected with COVID-19, and at least two million passed away in the pandemic. In an effort to stop the spread of the virus, governments in Europe and America imposed lockdowns and other restrictive measures that caused severe economic harm.

In Taiwan, however, we were fortunate enough to see a different scenario play out. As people wore masks and applied the basic measures of social distancing, it was still possible to go to work, to have dinner, and to travel, limiting our inconvenience to the most basic level.

Over the past year, Taiwan’s semiconductor supply chain has seen global demand for its high-quality product, resulting in full orders. The manufacturing index showed a red light for an unprecedented 11 months in a row, while demand for products from the traditional industrial sectors also surged, leading to the government estimating GDP growth of 2.98 percent for Taiwan’s economy in 2020. This pace not only moved ahead of most advanced countries but for the first time in many years exceeded that of China.

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen appeared on lists around the world as one of the most effective global leaders, and the name “Taiwan” became synonymous with “democracy and freedom” and with “scientific pandemic prevention,” raising the Taiwanese people’s confidence and helping them to move even more self-confidently onto the world stage.

During the coming year, apart from asking our readers to continue to visit our website and follow us on social media for the latest news and activities, we also would like to ask folks to follow the most basic epidemic prevention guidelines, especially by wearing a mask, disinfecting and washing hands, and maintaining social distance, thereby helping us all to protect Taiwan together.

Wishing everybody a Happy Lunar New Year,

The Taiwan News team