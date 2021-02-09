Australian Open on Wednesday: Serena Williams in 2nd round

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz serves to Botic Van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship ... Spain's Carlos Alcaraz serves to Botic Van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.(AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

United States' Serena Williams carries her bags as she leaves th court after defeating Germany's Laura Siegemund in their first round match at the Aus... United States' Serena Williams carries her bags as she leaves th court after defeating Germany's Laura Siegemund in their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.(AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A quick look at the Australian Open:

LOOKAHEAD TO WEDNESDAY

Serena Williams continues her quest for a record 24th Grand Slam singles title when she plays her second-round match against Nina Stojanovic of Serbia. Bianca Andreescu, who beat Williams in the 2019 U.S. Open final but was then sidelined for 15 months, plays her second match in a long-awaited injury comeback against Hsieh Su-wei. Second-seeded Simon Halep takes on local hope Ajla Tomljanovic and three-time major winner Naomi Osaka plays Caroline Garcia. Eight-time Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic plays Frances Tiafoe in what could be an early test for the defending champion. U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem takes on Dominik Koepfer in the second round while Denis Shapovalov, who had a tough five-set win over Jannik Sinner in an enthralling five-setter between future stars, is up against Australian qualifier Bernard Tomic.

WEDNESDAY'S FORECAST

Sunny. High of 31 Celsius (88 degrees Fahrenheit)

TUESDAY'S WEATHER

Sunny. High of 26 Celsius (79 Fahrenheit)

TUESDAY'S KEY RESULTS IN THE DAY SESSION

Women’s First Round: No. 4 Sofia Kenin beat Maddison Inglis 7-5, 6-4; No. 5 Elina Svitolina beat Marie Bouzkova 6-3, 7-6 (5); No. 11 Belinda Bencic beat Lauren Davis 6-3, 4-6, 6-1; Jessica Pegula beat No. 12 Victoria Azarenka 7-5, 6-4; No. 14 Garbine Muguruza beat Margarita Gasparyan 6-4, 6-0; No. 18 Elise Mertens beat Leylah Fernandez 6-1, 6-3; No. 22 Jennifer Brady beat Aliona Bolsova 6-1, 6-3; Ann Li beat No. 31 Zhang Shuai 6-2, 6-0; Coco Gauff beat Jil Teichmann 6-3, 6-2.

Men’s First Round: No. 2 Rafael Nadal beat Laslo Djere 6-3, 6-4, 6-1; No. 4 Daniil Medvedev beat Vasek Pospisil 6-2, 6-2, 6-4; No. 7 Andrey Rublev beat Yannick Hanfmann 6-3, 6-3, 6-4; Radu Albot beat No. 12 Roberto Bautista Agut 6-7 (1), 6-0, 6-4, 7-6 (5); Alexei Popyrin beat No. 13 David Goffin 3-6, 6-4, 6-7(4), 7-6 (6), 6-3; Carlos Alcaraz beat Botic van de Zandschulp 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.

STAT OF THE DAY

17: at that age, Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest man to win a Grand Slam singles match since Thanasi Kokkinakis was one day younger at the 2014 Australian Open.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Tennis players never relax, no matter which round, which tournament. I accept the fact that it can go wrong. I’m more open to adaptation, to uncertainty": Muguruza on dealing with pressure.

