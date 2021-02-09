Alexa
The Latest: Shiffrin aims to defend super-G title

By Associated Press
2021/02/09 16:10
A snowcat works on the course after a women's alpine combined race was canceled due to heavy snowfall, at the alpine ski World Championships in Cortin...

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — The Latest from the Alpine skiing world championships on Tuesday (all times local):

9 a.m.

Mikaela Shiffrin attempts to defend her title when the Alpine skiing world championships open with the women's super-G. The race is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. (1200 GMT).

But the Olympia delle Tofane course is still being prepared after a meter (3 feet) of snow fell on the piste and forced organizers to postpone the women's combined that was scheduled for Monday.

Shiffrin has not raced super-G for more than a year due to her break from the sport following the death of her father.

Lara Gut-Behrami has won four straight World Cup super-Gs and is the favorite for gold.

