One-month revenue up 22.2% for Taiwan’s TSMC

TSMC reports a massive revenue rise at the start of 2021 TSMC reports a massive revenue rise at the start of 2021 (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) saw its revenue for the first month of the year rise by 22.2 percent compared to the same period in 2020, reports said Tuesday (Feb. 9).

The figure of NT$126.74 billion (US$4.52 billion) was the second-highest monthly revenue total in the Taiwanese chip giant’s history and also amounted to a hike of 8 percent from the previous month, CNA reported.

TSMC estimated that for the first quarter of 2021, the total might reach a range between US$12.7 billion and US$13 billion, with US$12.85 billion as the most likely median value.

Smartphones, high-performance computing (HPC), the automotive sector, and the Internet of Things (IoT) drove the demand for the company’s products. As a result, revenue growth in U.S. dollars was likely to rise by 15 percent for the full year, a record and higher than the level of 10 percent forecast for the semiconductor sector as a whole.