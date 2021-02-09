England closes in on victory over India in 1st cricket test

CHENNAI, India (AP) — England fast bowler James Anderson produced a classic spell of reverse swing to take three wickets in five overs as India collapsed to 144-6 at lunch on day five to face likely defeat in the first test.

At the break, captain Virat Kohli (45 not out) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2 not out) were the unbeaten batsmen. India needs another 276 runs for victory or to survive two full sessions to force a draw.

India is coming off a comeback 2-1 series win in Australia which featured last-day rallies in the third and fourth tests.

The morning session started with Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara (15) scoring briskly, adding 33 runs for the second wicket. But Pujara was the first to go, beaten by a clever delivery from Jack Leach (2-56) to allow Ben Stokes to complete a regulation catch at slip.

Gill then reached his third half-century in four tests off 81 deliveries. The opener looked good at the crease and hit seven fours and a six.

But Anderson changed the course of this morning session.

He first bowled Gill in the 27th over with a sharp reverse swinging delivery. Three balls later, he bowled Ajinkya Rahane, for a duck, with a similar delivery as India were reduced to 92-4.

Six overs later, Rishabh Pant was caught at short extra cover, chipping the ball into the air off Anderson again.

Dom Bess (1-50) then had Washington Sundar caught behind as India collapsed to 117-6, losing four wickets for 25 runs in the space of 45 deliveries.

England set India a 420-run target after scoring 178 runs in its second innings. They had scored 578 runs in the first innings thanks to Joe Root’s 218. India made 337 in its first innings.

