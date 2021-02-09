Alexa
American Institute in Taiwan releases Lunar New Year video

Spring Festival video features AIT staff members showing off Chinese calligraphy chops

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/09 15:36
AIT Director Brent Christensen.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) on Tuesday (Feb. 9) released a Lunar New Year video wishing everyone an auspicious Year of the Ox.

AIT posted a video on its Facebook fan page, stating that it will remember 2020 “not only for the challenges and heartbreak brought by the pandemic but for the profound friendship Taiwan showed the United States during our time of need.” The office then said it hoped the Year of the Ox “brings us all health and happiness, prosperity, and peace.”

In the video, AIT Director Brent Christensen, AIT Deputy Director Raymond Greene, AIT Public Affairs Head Diane Sovereign, AIT Spokesperson Amanda Mansour, and other staff members wrote separate Chinese characters, forming the phrase "An auspicious Year of the Ox."

Later, the mascot of AIT’s Kaohsiung branch, A-Mi the buffalo, could be seen walking side by side with Christensen as the song “Friends” by Wakin Chau played in the background. A montage of pictures and footage depicting Taiwan-U.S. epidemic prevention cooperation was also featured, including the donation of masks and the visit by U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar.
