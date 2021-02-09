Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Key to peace lies in China’s hands: Taiwan president

Relations with US still going strong even after change of administration: Tsai

  109
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/09 15:26
President Tsai Ing-wen addressing the media Tuesday 

President Tsai Ing-wen addressing the media Tuesday  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The key to peace between Taiwan and China lies in Beijing, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said in a Lunar New Year message Tuesday (Feb. 9).

Following a meeting of the National Security Council ahead of the annual holiday, the president said her government was willing to sit down for meaningful talks with Beijing on equal terms as long as China was willing to resolve disputes.

Touching on the almost daily incursions into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) by Chinese warplanes over the past few months, she said that military threats did little to improve relations, CNA reported.

Tsai also expressed the hope that once the pandemic was over, both sides could resume constructive contacts, while emphasizing Taiwan was not the only side that needs to be responsible for improving cross-strait relations.

Turning to the United States, the president pointed out that relations had remained solid despite the change of administration in Washington. Her government would continue to work toward improving bilateral ties, especially in the field of trade, Tsai added.
Tsai Ing-wen
Taiwan-China relations
National Security Council
NSC
Biden Administration

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan president, vice president will not partake in any temple activities during Lunar New Year
Taiwan president, vice president will not partake in any temple activities during Lunar New Year
2021/02/08 15:30
Biden administration moves to rejoin U.N. Human Rights Council
Biden administration moves to rejoin U.N. Human Rights Council
2021/02/08 12:30
US Secretary of State mentions threats to Taiwan in phone call to China
US Secretary of State mentions threats to Taiwan in phone call to China
2021/02/06 15:07
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
2021/02/05 18:19
Taiwan's DPP will continue cross-strait policy in 2024 election: Analyst
Taiwan's DPP will continue cross-strait policy in 2024 election: Analyst
2021/02/05 11:19

Updated : 2021-02-09 16:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Southern Taiwan high school bully injured by vigilantes
Southern Taiwan high school bully injured by vigilantes
Taiwan's showbiz asked to stop making dirty jokes about female entertainers
Taiwan's showbiz asked to stop making dirty jokes about female entertainers
Four foreign banks punished by Taiwan's central bank over speculation case
Four foreign banks punished by Taiwan's central bank over speculation case
Leaked audio shows WHO leaders secretly criticize China at start of Covid pandemic
Leaked audio shows WHO leaders secretly criticize China at start of Covid pandemic