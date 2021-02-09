Alexa
Schakel, San Diego State roll past San Jose State 85-54

By Associated Press
2021/02/09 14:16
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jordan Schakel scored 23 points, hitting four 3-pointers and making all nine of his free throws and San Diego State rolled to an 85-54 win over San Jose State on Monday night.

Nathan Mensah had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Aztecs (14-4, 8-3 Mountain West Conference), who won their fifth straight. Joshua Tomaic added 12 points and seven rebounds. Trey Pulliam scored 10 points with five assists. Keshad Johnson grabbed 13 rebounds.

Jalen Dalcourt had 13 points for the Spartans (5-12, 3-10). Trey Smith added 12.

