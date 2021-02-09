Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

China Broadcasting Corporation chairman announces candidacy for Taiwan president

Chao Shao-kang says he is 'optimistic' about his presidential bid

  146
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/09 15:16
Chairman of the China Broadcasting Corporation Chao Shao-kang.

Chairman of the China Broadcasting Corporation Chao Shao-kang. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chairman of the KMT-affiliated China Broadcasting Corporation Chao Shao-kang (趙少康) on Monday (Feb. 9) announced he will run for president in the 2024 election.

When sizing up his potential competitors, including New Taipei Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) and current KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣), he said that Hou is a strong candidate but must decide whether he will run for mayor of the city again.

Chao continued by saying that he believed the KMT chairman had performed well this year, especially in regards to the anti-ractopamine pork demonstrations and the recent recall campaigns of rival politicians. Nevertheless, he said, "I am optimistic about myself," and "I will run [for president], of course," UDN reported.

Chao also reiterated that he does not have to be elected president if he decides to run for KMT chairman, which he may consider doing instead. He said that if he did run for the party chair, it would be to save Taiwan and avoid “one-party dominance.”

He remarked, “You must save Taiwan before you can save the KMT, maintain cross-strait peace, and save the future of the next generation.”
Taiwan politics
Chao Shao-kang
KMT Chairman
presidency
Taiwan president
KMT

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan president, vice president will not partake in any temple activities during Lunar New Year
Taiwan president, vice president will not partake in any temple activities during Lunar New Year
2021/02/08 15:30
Taiwan's DPP slams rival party for recent recall elections
Taiwan's DPP slams rival party for recent recall elections
2021/02/08 13:54
South Taiwan city councilor expresses gratitude for support after surviving recall vote
South Taiwan city councilor expresses gratitude for support after surviving recall vote
2021/02/07 16:45
Pro-government councilor in south Taiwan city survives recall vote
Pro-government councilor in south Taiwan city survives recall vote
2021/02/06 17:51
Taiwan media personality denies supporting KMT leader’s re-election bid
Taiwan media personality denies supporting KMT leader’s re-election bid
2021/02/05 16:09

Updated : 2021-02-09 16:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Southern Taiwan high school bully injured by vigilantes
Southern Taiwan high school bully injured by vigilantes
Taiwan's showbiz asked to stop making dirty jokes about female entertainers
Taiwan's showbiz asked to stop making dirty jokes about female entertainers
Four foreign banks punished by Taiwan's central bank over speculation case
Four foreign banks punished by Taiwan's central bank over speculation case
Leaked audio shows WHO leaders secretly criticize China at start of Covid pandemic
Leaked audio shows WHO leaders secretly criticize China at start of Covid pandemic