McKinnis carries Jackson St. past Southern 57-53

By Associated Press
2021/02/09 13:41
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jayveous McKinnis recorded 15 points and 15 rebounds and had the clinching free throws with four seconds left to carry Jackson State to a 57-53 win over Southern on Monday night.

Jonas James had 11 points for Jackson State (6-5, 6-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which earned its sixth straight win. Tristan Jarrett added 11 points.

Jayden Saddler had 11 points for the Jaguars (4-8, 4-4). Terrell Williams Jr. added 10 points. Samkelo Cele had five steals.

