Jenkins Jr. scores 26 to lift UNLV over Air Force 69-64

By Associated Press
2021/02/09 13:08
LAS VEGAS (AP) — David Jenkins Jr. had 26 points as UNLV edged past Air Force 69-64 on Monday night.

Jenkins Jr. hit 6 of 8 3-pointers.

Bryce Hamilton had 14 points for UNLV (8-9, 5-5 Mountain West Conference). Cheikh Mbacke Diong added nine rebounds and four blocks.

A.J. Walker had 20 points for the Falcons (4-14, 2-12), who have now lost seven straight games. Nikc Jackson added 18 points.

The Runnin’ Rebels improve to 2-0 against the Falcons on the season. UNLV defeated Air Force 68-58 on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-09 14:44 GMT+08:00

