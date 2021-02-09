Alexa
Mississippi Valley St. finally wins, beats Alabama St. 68-65

By Associated Press
2021/02/09 13:01
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Kam’ron Cunningham had a season-high 34 points as Mississippi Valley State snapped its season-opening 16-game losing streak, narrowly defeating Alabama State 68-65 on Monday night.

The Delta Devils were up by two after Caleb Hunter hit 1 of 2 free throws with 11.9 seconds to play. The Hornets quickly went the other way but D.J. Heath's layup rimmed out. Hunter grabbed the rebound and made 1 of 2 free throws with three seconds left.

Alabama State's final 3 was off the mark.

Hunter had 13 points and seven assists for Mississippi Valley State (1-16, 1-8 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Keiondre Jefferson added 12 points and eight rebounds. Terry Collins had 9 points and 10 rebounds.

Heath scored a career-high 21 points and had eight rebounds for the Hornets (3-8, 3-8). Brandon Battle added 17 points and 13 rebounds. Kenny Strawbridge had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Delta Devils leveled the season series against the Hornets with the win. Alabama State defeated Mississippi Valley State 64-51 on Jan. 12.

