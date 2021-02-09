Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Cizikas, Martin score in 3rd as Islanders top Rangers 2-0

By Associated Press
2021/02/09 11:01
Anders Lee, left, of the New York Islanders attempts to deflect a shot but he is stopped by Igor Shesterkin, right, of the New York Rangers during the...
Libor Hajek, left, of the New York Rangers is checked by Cal Clutterbuck, right, of the New York Islanders during the second period of an NHL hockey ...
Semyon Varlamov, left, and Noah Dobson, center, of the New York Islanders defends against Alexis Lafreniere, right, of the New York Rangers during the...
New York Islanders' Noah Dobson (8) defends against New York Rangers' Brett Howden (21) and Alexis Lafreniere (13) during the second period of an NHL ...
New York Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere (13) skates against the New York Islanders during an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Ben...
Semyon Varlamov, left, and Mathew Barzal, right, of the New York Islanders celebrate their 2-0 shut-out against the New York Rangers after an NHL hoc...
Matt Martin, 17, and the New York Islanders celebrate his goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in New York. (Bruce...
New York Rangers' Mika Zibanejad skates against the New York Islanders during an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Poo...

Anders Lee, left, of the New York Islanders attempts to deflect a shot but he is stopped by Igor Shesterkin, right, of the New York Rangers during the...

Libor Hajek, left, of the New York Rangers is checked by Cal Clutterbuck, right, of the New York Islanders during the second period of an NHL hockey ...

Semyon Varlamov, left, and Noah Dobson, center, of the New York Islanders defends against Alexis Lafreniere, right, of the New York Rangers during the...

New York Islanders' Noah Dobson (8) defends against New York Rangers' Brett Howden (21) and Alexis Lafreniere (13) during the second period of an NHL ...

New York Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere (13) skates against the New York Islanders during an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Ben...

Semyon Varlamov, left, and Mathew Barzal, right, of the New York Islanders celebrate their 2-0 shut-out against the New York Rangers after an NHL hoc...

Matt Martin, 17, and the New York Islanders celebrate his goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in New York. (Bruce...

New York Rangers' Mika Zibanejad skates against the New York Islanders during an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Poo...

NEW YORK (AP) — Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin scored 2:05 apart in the third period to help Semyon Varlamov and the New York Islanders beat the New York Rangers 2-0 on Monday night at Madison Square Garden.

Varlamov made 30 saves for his third shutout this season — second against the Rangers — as the Islanders won their second consecutive game. Islanders coach Barry Trotz earned his 850th victory, passing Ken Hitchcock for third place on the NHL's career list.

Igor Shesterkin stopped 28 shots, but the Rangers' four-game point streak ended.

Cal Clutterbuck’s aggressive forecheck created a turnover in the third period and the Islanders capitalized. Adam Pelech fired a shot from the point and Cizikas stuffed home a loose puck at 11:15 to snap a scoreless tie.

Just more than two minutes later, Martin buried a feed from Clutterbuck right in front. Mathew Barzal extended his point streak to six games with an assist on the play.

Two of the best chances for the Rangers came early in the third. Star forward Artemi Panarin had a breakaway but Varlamov denied him with a glove save. Shortly after that, Mika Zibanejad had a good opportunity but could not beat the Russian goaltender.

Varlamov became the first Islanders goalie to shut out the Rangers twice in one season. He made 24 saves for a 4-0 victory in the Jan. 14 opener between the crosstown rivals.

The teams don't meet again until April 9, then play each other five times in 23 days.

HOME COOKIN’

Due to several changes to the NHL schedule because of COVID-19, the Rangers are in the middle of an eight-game homestand, their longest of the season. The stretch began Jan. 30 and is currently scheduled to conclude Feb. 16.

FAMILIAR FOES

The Islanders will play the same opponent in consecutive games 19 times this season.

IRON MEN

The Islanders have four players (Barzal, Anders Lee, Brock Nelson and Ryan Pulock) with streaks of at least 200 games played.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Host the Boston Bruins on Wednesday.

Islanders: Host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

Updated : 2021-02-09 13:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan's showbiz asked to stop making dirty jokes about female entertainers
Taiwan's showbiz asked to stop making dirty jokes about female entertainers
Southern Taiwan high school bully injured by vigilantes
Southern Taiwan high school bully injured by vigilantes
Four foreign banks punished by Taiwan's central bank over speculation case
Four foreign banks punished by Taiwan's central bank over speculation case
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Leaked audio shows WHO leaders secretly criticize China at start of Covid pandemic
Leaked audio shows WHO leaders secretly criticize China at start of Covid pandemic