Ball, Hornets use strong 4th quarter to beat Rockets 119-94

By STEVE REED , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/02/09 10:31
Houston Rockets center DeMarcus Cousins (15) shoots over Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlo...
Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington, top, shoots against Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker (17) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in...
Houston Rockets guard Victor Oladipo, right, shoots against Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cha...
Houston Rockets guard David Nwaba, center, shoots over Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlott...
Houston Rockets guard Victor Oladipo, right, drives to the basket past Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller in the first half of an NBA basketball gam...
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, right, drives against Houston Rockets guard Victor Oladipo in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlot...

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball made a career-high seven 3-pointers and finished with 24 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, and the Charlotte Hornets defeated the short-handed Houston Rockets 119-94 Monday night for their second straight win.

Miles Bridges had another strong outing with 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Gordon Hayward added 19 points for the Hornets, who opened the fourth quarter on a 19-1 run to blow open a tight game.

Victor Oladipo had 21 points to lead the Rockets, who lost for only the third time in 10 games.

Houston played without three of its top four scorers — John Wall, Eric Gordon and Christian Wood. Gordon and Wall were given a night of rest, while Wood missed his second straight game with a sprained right ankle. Together, the trio is accounting for more than 59 points per game.

Malik Monk knocked down a 3-pointer in the waning seconds of the third quarter to give the Hornets a 90-87 lead. Charlotte then held the Rockets without a field goal for more than 7 1/2 minutes, until Oladipo broke the drought with a 3 from the wing with 4:18 left in the game.

TIP INS

Rockets: Coach Stephen Silas said he expects Wall and Gordon to play Tuesday night, but said Oladipo will sit out. ... Ben McLemore had 15 points off the bench on four 3-pointers. ... P.J. Tucker picked up three fouls in the game's first eight minutes and didn't score.

Hornets: Point guard Devonte Graham missed his second straight game with a strained groin. ... Charlotte is 10-0 this season when leading entering the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

Rockets: At New Orleans on Tuesday night as the second part of a back-to-back.

Hornets: At Memphis on Wednesday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-09 13:10 GMT+08:00

