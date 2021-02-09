Alexa
Kennedy scores 22 to lift UT Martin over Austin Peay 76-75

By Associated Press
2021/02/09 10:43
MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Ajani Kennedy hit a 3-pointer as time expired and matched his career high with a season-high 22 points as UT Martin edged past Austin Peay 76-75 on Monday night.

Kennedy missed a potential winner with five seconds left but Cameron Holden grabbed the offensive rebound and got a time out.

Inbounding under the basket, the ball was lobbed into the lane to Holden who tapped it out to Kennedy, who stepped back behind the NBA line and drilled the winner. The high-arching shot dropped through as time ran out and Kennedy raced off the court with his teammates racing after him.

Vinnie Viana had 15 points for UT Martin (7-11, 5-9 Ohio Valley Conference). Eman Sertovic added 15 points. Holden had seven assists.

Tai’Reon Joseph had 18 points for the Governors (11-8, 7-6). Terry Taylor added 17 points and 12 rebounds. Jordyn Adams had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-09 13:09 GMT+08:00

