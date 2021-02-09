Alexa
Cardaci scores 17 to lead Coppin State over Norfolk State

By Associated Press
2021/02/09 10:43
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Kyle Cardaci came off the bench to score 17 points to lift Coppin State to a 74-64 win over Norfolk State on Monday night.

Koby Thomas had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Coppin State (7-12, 6-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). DeJuan Clayton added 14 points and six rebounds, and Nendah Tarke had 12 points.

Devante Carter had 16 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the Spartans (10-7, 5-4). Kyonze Chavis added 15 points and Daryl Anderson had 13.

The Eagles improve to 3-1 against the Spartans on the season. In the most recent matchup, Norfolk State defeated Coppin State 84-72 on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

