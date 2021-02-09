Farmer in central Taiwan uses terracotta warrior to scare away thieves

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A farmer in the central county of Chaiyi is relying on a life-size terracotta warrior figure to scare away would-be fruit thieves.

A local resident surnamed Jian (簡) recently shared his unexpected encounter with the sculpture on Facebook, saying he had been taking a walk behind National Chung Cheng University when he came across it. He said he was surprised and a little frightened to see it standing in the middle of a field with no one nearby.

Another resident said he had come across the figure at night and that it was quite a scary sight. Since there are no street lights in the area, the "chilling" figure can easily catch people off guard, he explained.

The owner of the farm told reporters Monday (Feb. 8) that he introduced the terracotta warrior replica in 2013 to keep thieves at bay after having a lot of his fruit stolen. He said no theft has been committed since then.