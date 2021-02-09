Photo of the Day: Dog co-pilot spotted in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Nicaraguan businessman captured this classic scene of a dog riding on the back of a scooter in central Taiwan on Friday (Feb. 5).

The photographer, Diego Gonzalez (Instagram @dgmcol), 32, said that he spotted the scene at around 1 p.m. on Friday at a red light in Taichung's East District. Gonzalez said he had been riding a scooter at the time and that his girlfriend had helped capture the moment.

Gonzalez, who works in international business, said he believes that the dog, which boasts goggles and a brindle coat, is a Taiwan dog (台灣犬), also known as a Formosan mountain dog. The scooter was identified as a Taiwan-made KYMCO.

Gonzalez posted the photo to the social media site Reddit, where it quickly received 436 upvotes. Although the caption states "Only in Taiwan," a netizen pointed out that it is also a common sight across Southeast Asia, where dogs are essentially the "co-pilot."

Many netizens marveled at the dog's balance but worried for his safety in the event of an accident. Others argued whether the lack of law enforcement of such behavior is a sign of Taiwan still being a developing country.



(Diego Gonzalez photo)