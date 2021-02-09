Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Warren carries Hampton past High Point 76-71

By Associated Press
2021/02/09 09:28
Warren carries Hampton past High Point 76-71

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Davion Warren scored 28 points, Marquis Godwin had 20 points and seven rebounds, and Hampton narrowly beat High Point 76-71 on Monday.

Russell Dean had seven assists and six rebounds for Hampton (8-9, 7-5 Big South Conference). Dajour Dickens added 10 rebounds and seven blocks.

John-Michael Wright had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Panthers (7-10, 5-7). Jaden House added 17 points, and Lydell Elmore had 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Pirates leveled the season series against the Panthers. High Point defeated Hampton 72-58 on Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-09 11:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan's showbiz asked to stop making dirty jokes about female entertainers
Taiwan's showbiz asked to stop making dirty jokes about female entertainers
Four foreign banks punished by Taiwan's central bank over speculation case
Four foreign banks punished by Taiwan's central bank over speculation case
Southern Taiwan high school bully injured by vigilantes
Southern Taiwan high school bully injured by vigilantes
Leaked audio shows WHO leaders secretly criticize China at start of Covid pandemic
Leaked audio shows WHO leaders secretly criticize China at start of Covid pandemic
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart