South Carolina Upstate tops Gardner-Webb 77-69

By Associated Press
2021/02/09 08:56
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Tommy Bruner posted 19 points as South Carolina Upstate defeated Gardner-Webb 77-69 on Monday.

Nevin Zink had 12 points for South Carolina Upstate (4-13, 4-7 Big South Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Everette Hammond added 11 points.

D’Maurian Williams had 17 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (8-12, 7-8). Jaheam Cornwall added 17 points and Jordan Sears had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-09 11:41 GMT+08:00

