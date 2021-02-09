Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

The Latest: Kenin kicks things off on Day 2 at Aussie Open

By Associated Press
2021/02/09 08:05
United States' Sofia Kenin makes a backhand return to Spain's Garbine Muguruza during a tuneup event ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships...
Spain's Rafael Nadal hits a backhand during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.(AP Photo/Ha...

United States' Sofia Kenin makes a backhand return to Spain's Garbine Muguruza during a tuneup event ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships...

Spain's Rafael Nadal hits a backhand during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.(AP Photo/Ha...

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest from the Australian Open on Tuesday (all times local):

11 a.m.

Sofia Kenin begins defense of her Australian Open title when she takes on Australian Maddison Inglis to begin play at Rod Laver Arena. Kenin beat Garbine Muguruza in the final last year in three sets for her first Grand Slam singles title. Muguruza will be in action at the same time, kicking things off at Margaret Court Arena in a match against Margarita Gasparyan.

Rafael Nadal plays the final day match at Rod Laver Arena against Laslo Djere. This is Nadal’s first chance to grab sole possession of the men’s mark for most Grand Slam singles titles. He pulled even with Roger Federer at 20 by winning the French Open in October, beating Novak Djokovic in a lopsided final. Federer is still sidelined after two knee operations and is not playing here.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-09 10:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan's showbiz asked to stop making dirty jokes about female entertainers
Taiwan's showbiz asked to stop making dirty jokes about female entertainers
Four foreign banks punished by Taiwan's central bank over speculation case
Four foreign banks punished by Taiwan's central bank over speculation case
Southern Taiwan high school bully severely injured by netizens
Southern Taiwan high school bully severely injured by netizens
Leaked audio shows WHO leaders secretly criticize China at start of Covid pandemic
Leaked audio shows WHO leaders secretly criticize China at start of Covid pandemic
Top 10 Taiwanese Lunar New Year traditions
Top 10 Taiwanese Lunar New Year traditions