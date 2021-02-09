Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Ex-LSU aide Busch is back with Huskers as defensive analyst

By Associated Press
2021/02/09 07:52
Ex-LSU aide Busch is back with Huskers as defensive analyst

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Former LSU safeties coach Bill Busch will return to Nebraska as a defensive analyst and is among three staff hires announced Monday by coach Scott Frost.

Marcus Castro-Walker, the director of college personnel at Arizona State the past four years, will join the Cornhuskers as director of player development. Keanon Lowe was hired as an offensive analyst after working as an analyst at UCLA last season.

Busch had two previous four-year stints at Nebraska, most recently as an assistant coach under Bill Callahan from 2004-07. Busch also was a graduate assistant under Tom Osborne from 1990-93. Busch was among the LSU assistants let go when defensive coordinator Bo Pelini was fired in December.

Castro-Walker was player personnel director for Frost at Central Florida and will help manage and oversee the players' off-field responsibilities.

Prior to working for Chip Kelly at UCLA, Lowe was head coach at two Oregon high schools. Lowe was a receiver at Oregon from 2011-14, when Frost was an assistant with the Ducks.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-02-09 08:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan's showbiz asked to stop making dirty jokes about female entertainers
Taiwan's showbiz asked to stop making dirty jokes about female entertainers
Four foreign banks punished by Taiwan's central bank over speculation case
Four foreign banks punished by Taiwan's central bank over speculation case
Southern Taiwan high school bully severely injured by netizens
Southern Taiwan high school bully severely injured by netizens
Leaked audio shows WHO leaders secretly criticize China at start of Covid pandemic
Leaked audio shows WHO leaders secretly criticize China at start of Covid pandemic
Progress made on return of illegal kickbacks in Lafayette Frigate case
Progress made on return of illegal kickbacks in Lafayette Frigate case