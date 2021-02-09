Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Leeds into EPL top 10 after beating Crystal Palace 2-0

By Associated Press
2021/02/09 06:19
Crystal Palace's Tyrick Mitchell and Leeds United's Raphinha challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds Unite...
Leeds United's Patrick Bamford celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and...
Leeds United's Jack Harrison scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Crystal Palace at ...
Crystal Palace's goalkeeper Vicente Guaita looks on as Leeds United's Pascal Struijk heads the ball during the English Premier League soccer match bet...
Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips, left, and Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between L...

Crystal Palace's Tyrick Mitchell and Leeds United's Raphinha challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds Unite...

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and...

Leeds United's Jack Harrison scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Crystal Palace at ...

Crystal Palace's goalkeeper Vicente Guaita looks on as Leeds United's Pascal Struijk heads the ball during the English Premier League soccer match bet...

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips, left, and Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between L...

LEEDS, England (AP) — Leeds climbed into the English Premier League top 10 after beating Crystal Palace 2-0 on Monday.

Jack Harrison's deflected shot gave the home side a flying start, and Patrick Bamford tucked home a rebound for his 12th league goal and 100th of his career early in the second period.

Leeds' 10th top-flight win avenged losing at Selhurst Park 4-1 in November.

It should have won by more and registered a first clean sheet in seven matches this year.

Palace arrived in freezing West Yorkshire riding two straight league wins but was a clear second best for most of the match. The London side lacked a cutting edge in the absence of injured top scorer Wilfried Zaha.

Leeds was quick to punish Palace for allowing too much space on the edge of the penalty area when Harrison's well-struck shot deflected in off Gary Cahill in the third minute.

Leeds made another fast start to the second half. Raphinha's thumping shot was well saved by goalkeeper Vicente Guaita and Bamford followed up to turn home the rebound from eight yards.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-09 08:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan's showbiz asked to stop making dirty jokes about female entertainers
Taiwan's showbiz asked to stop making dirty jokes about female entertainers
Four foreign banks punished by Taiwan's central bank over speculation case
Four foreign banks punished by Taiwan's central bank over speculation case
Southern Taiwan high school bully severely injured by netizens
Southern Taiwan high school bully severely injured by netizens
Leaked audio shows WHO leaders secretly criticize China at start of Covid pandemic
Leaked audio shows WHO leaders secretly criticize China at start of Covid pandemic
Progress made on return of illegal kickbacks in Lafayette Frigate case
Progress made on return of illegal kickbacks in Lafayette Frigate case