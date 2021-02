Leeds into EPL top 10 after beating Crystal Palace 2-0

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips, left, and Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between L... Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips, left, and Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Crystal Palace at Elland Road Stadium in Leeds, England, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (Stu Forster/Pool via AP)

Crystal Palace's goalkeeper Vicente Guaita looks on as Leeds United's Pascal Struijk heads the ball during the English Premier League soccer match bet... Crystal Palace's goalkeeper Vicente Guaita looks on as Leeds United's Pascal Struijk heads the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Crystal Palace at Elland Road Stadium in Leeds, England, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (Stu Forster/Pool via AP)

Leeds United's Jack Harrison scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Crystal Palace at ... Leeds United's Jack Harrison scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Crystal Palace at Elland Road Stadium in Leeds, England, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (Tim Keeton/Pool via AP)

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and... Leeds United's Patrick Bamford celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Crystal Palace at Elland Road Stadium in Leeds, England, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super, Pool)

Crystal Palace's Tyrick Mitchell and Leeds United's Raphinha challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds Unite... Crystal Palace's Tyrick Mitchell and Leeds United's Raphinha challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Crystal Palace at Elland Road Stadium in Leeds, England, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super, Pool)

LEEDS, England (AP) — Leeds climbed into the English Premier League top 10 after beating Crystal Palace 2-0 on Monday.

Jack Harrison's deflected shot gave the home side a flying start, and Patrick Bamford tucked home a rebound for his 12th league goal and 100th of his career early in the second period.

Leeds' 10th top-flight win avenged losing at Selhurst Park 4-1 in November.

It should have won by more and registered a first clean sheet in seven matches this year.

Palace arrived in freezing West Yorkshire riding two straight league wins but was a clear second best for most of the match. The London side lacked a cutting edge in the absence of injured top scorer Wilfried Zaha.

Leeds was quick to punish Palace for allowing too much space on the edge of the penalty area when Harrison's well-struck shot deflected in off Gary Cahill in the third minute.

Leeds made another fast start to the second half. Raphinha's thumping shot was well saved by goalkeeper Vicente Guaita and Bamford followed up to turn home the rebound from eight yards.

