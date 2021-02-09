Alexa
Benning scores 23 to carry Fairfield over Quinnipiac 77-70

By Associated Press
2021/02/09 06:04
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Taj Benning had a career-high 23 points as Fairfield got past Quinnipiac 77-70 on Monday.

Jake Wojcik had 15 points for Fairfield (4-13, 4-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Chris Maidoh added 12 points and Jesus Cruz had 10.

Tymu Chenery scored a season-high 21 points for the Bobcats (5-7, 3-5). Jacob Rigoni added 17 points and Luis Kortright had seven assists.

The Stags leveled the season series against the Bobcats. Quinnipiac defeated Fairfield 78-63 on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-09 08:31 GMT+08:00

