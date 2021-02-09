Alexa
How major US stock indexes fared Monday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/09 05:28
Stocks pushed to more gains and record highs on Wall Street, just as the market came off its biggest week since November. The S&P 500 rose 0.7% Monday. Investors are keeping their focus on better-than-expected company earnings and the prospects for more economic stimulus to combat the impact of the coronavirus. Small-company stocks continued to outpace the rest of the market, a sign that investors are feeling optimistic about the economy. Treasury yields also rose.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 28.76 points, or 0.7%, to 3,915.59.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 237.52 points, or 0.8%, to 31,385.76.

The Nasdaq rose 131.35 points, or 0.9%, to 13,987.64.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 56.43 points, or 2.5%, to 2,289.76.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 159.52 points, or 4.2%.

The Dow is up 779.28 points, or 2.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,099.36 points, or 8.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 314.90 points, or 15.9%.

Updated : 2021-02-09 07:03 GMT+08:00

