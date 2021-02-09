Alexa
49ers sign backup QB Josh Rosen to 1-year extension

By Associated Press
2021/02/09 05:20
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers signed backup quarterback Josh Rosen and running back Austin Walter to one-year extensions Monday.

The Niners originally acquired Rosen in December when they signed him off Tampa Bay’s practice squad because they didn’t have a healthy backup quarterback.

He was on the roster for the final two games but didn’t get a chance to play. He’s in position to be the backup in 2021 with C.J. Beathard and Nick Mullens both eligible for free agency.

Rosen was originally drafted 10th overall by Arizona in 2018. He spent one season with the Cardinals before being traded to Miami when Arizona picked Kyler Murray first overall.

Rosen was cut by Miami last September and spent most of the 2020 season on Tampa Bay’s practice squad.

Rosen has appeared in 20 games with 16 starts in his career, completing 275 of 502 passes for 2,845 yards and 12 touchdowns, 19 interceptions and a 63.5 pass rating.

Walter played four games for San Francisco this season. He had one carry for three yards, one catch for 27 yards and five kick returns for 93 yards.

