Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Colombia will legalize undocumented Venezuelan migrants

By MANUEL RUEDA , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/09 05:20
FILE - In this April 14, 2019 file photo, Venezuelans cross illegally into Colombia near the Simon Bolivar International Bridge, seen from La Parada n...

FILE - In this April 14, 2019 file photo, Venezuelans cross illegally into Colombia near the Simon Bolivar International Bridge, seen from La Parada n...

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia said Monday it will register hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan migrants and refugees currently in the country without papers, in a bid to provide them with legal residence permits and facilitate their access to health care and legal employment opportunities.

President Ivan Duque said that through a new temporary protection statute, Venezuelan migrants who are in the country illegally will be eligible for 10-year residence permits, while migrants who are currently on temporary residence will be able to extend their stay.

The new measure could benefit up to one million Venezuelan citizens who are currently living in Colombia without proper papers.

Colombia’s government said that Venezuelans who enter the country legally in the following two years will also be allowed to apply for temporary protection.

Approximately 1.8 million Venezuelans currently live in Colombia, which is home to more than a third of Venezuelan migrants and refugees. According to the United Nations, more than 5 million people have left Venezuela since 2015 to escape hyperinflation, food shortages and an increasingly authoritarian government.

Updated : 2021-02-09 07:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan's showbiz asked to stop making dirty jokes about female entertainers
Taiwan's showbiz asked to stop making dirty jokes about female entertainers
Four foreign banks punished by Taiwan's central bank over speculation case
Four foreign banks punished by Taiwan's central bank over speculation case
Southern Taiwan high school bully severely injured by netizens
Southern Taiwan high school bully severely injured by netizens
Leaked audio shows WHO leaders secretly criticize China at start of Covid pandemic
Leaked audio shows WHO leaders secretly criticize China at start of Covid pandemic
Progress made on return of illegal kickbacks in Lafayette Frigate case
Progress made on return of illegal kickbacks in Lafayette Frigate case