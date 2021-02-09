Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

American midfielder Booth on loan to Austrian's St Pölten

By Associated Press
2021/02/09 04:37
American midfielder Booth on loan to Austrian's St Pölten

American midfielder Taylor Booth went on loan Monday from Bayern Munich to Austria's St. Pölten.

The 19-year-old had made two appearances this season for Bayern Munich II in the German third tier. Bayern said Booth had been to St. Pollen for a trial in recent days.

Born in Eden, Utah, Booth joined Bayern's youth program from the Real Salt Lake Academy in January 2019 and debuted for Bayern Munich II last June.

He was a second-half substitute at the 2017 Under-17 World Cup in the round of 16 against Paraguay and in the quarterfinal against England.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-09 07:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan's showbiz asked to stop making dirty jokes about female entertainers
Taiwan's showbiz asked to stop making dirty jokes about female entertainers
Four foreign banks punished by Taiwan's central bank over speculation case
Four foreign banks punished by Taiwan's central bank over speculation case
Southern Taiwan high school bully severely injured by netizens
Southern Taiwan high school bully severely injured by netizens
Leaked audio shows WHO leaders secretly criticize China at start of Covid pandemic
Leaked audio shows WHO leaders secretly criticize China at start of Covid pandemic
Progress made on return of illegal kickbacks in Lafayette Frigate case
Progress made on return of illegal kickbacks in Lafayette Frigate case