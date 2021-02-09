Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/09 04:51
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose $1.12 to $57.97 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for April delivery rose $1.22 to $60.56 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 2 cents to $1.67 a gallon. March heating oil rose 4 cents to $1.75 a gallon. March natural gas rose 2 cents to $2.88 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $21.20 to $1,834.20 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 56 cents to $27.58 an ounce and March copper rose 4 cents to $3.67 a pound.

The dollar fell to 105.22 Japanese yen from 105.44 yen. The euro rose to $1.2055 from $1.2042.

Updated : 2021-02-09 07:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan's showbiz asked to stop making dirty jokes about female entertainers
Taiwan's showbiz asked to stop making dirty jokes about female entertainers
Four foreign banks punished by Taiwan's central bank over speculation case
Four foreign banks punished by Taiwan's central bank over speculation case
Southern Taiwan high school bully severely injured by netizens
Southern Taiwan high school bully severely injured by netizens
Leaked audio shows WHO leaders secretly criticize China at start of Covid pandemic
Leaked audio shows WHO leaders secretly criticize China at start of Covid pandemic
Progress made on return of illegal kickbacks in Lafayette Frigate case
Progress made on return of illegal kickbacks in Lafayette Frigate case