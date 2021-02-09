2020 Club World Cup Glance

|Al Rayyan, Qatar
|First Round
|Monday, Feb. 1
Al Duhail (Qatar) def. Auckland (Oceania) 3-0 by default
|Second Round
|Thursday, Feb. 4
Tigres (CONCACAF) 2, Ulsan Hyundai (Asia) 1
Al Ahly (Africa) 1, Al Duhail 0
|For 5th
|Sunday, Feb. 7
Al Duhail 3, Ulsan Hyundai 1
|Semifinals
|Sunday, Feb. 7
Tigres 1, Palmeiras (South America) 0
|Monday, Feb. 8
Bayern Munich (Europe) 2, Al Ahly 0
|For 3rd
|Thursday, Feb. 11
Palmeiras vs. Al Ahly, 1500 GMT
|Final
|Thursday, Feb. 11
Tigres vs. Bayern Munich, 1800 GMT