Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

2020 Club World Cup Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/09 03:56
2020 Club World Cup Glance

Al Rayyan, Qatar
First Round
Monday, Feb. 1

Al Duhail (Qatar) def. Auckland (Oceania) 3-0 by default

Second Round
Thursday, Feb. 4

Tigres (CONCACAF) 2, Ulsan Hyundai (Asia) 1

Al Ahly (Africa) 1, Al Duhail 0

For 5th
Sunday, Feb. 7

Al Duhail 3, Ulsan Hyundai 1

Semifinals
Sunday, Feb. 7

Tigres 1, Palmeiras (South America) 0

Monday, Feb. 8

Bayern Munich (Europe) 2, Al Ahly 0

For 3rd
Thursday, Feb. 11

Palmeiras vs. Al Ahly, 1500 GMT

Final
Thursday, Feb. 11

Tigres vs. Bayern Munich, 1800 GMT

Updated : 2021-02-09 05:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan's showbiz asked to stop making dirty jokes about female entertainers
Taiwan's showbiz asked to stop making dirty jokes about female entertainers
Four foreign banks punished by Taiwan's central bank over speculation case
Four foreign banks punished by Taiwan's central bank over speculation case
Southern Taiwan high school bully severely injured by netizens
Southern Taiwan high school bully severely injured by netizens
Leaked audio shows WHO leaders secretly criticize China at start of Covid pandemic
Leaked audio shows WHO leaders secretly criticize China at start of Covid pandemic
Progress made on return of illegal kickbacks in Lafayette Frigate case
Progress made on return of illegal kickbacks in Lafayette Frigate case