BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Mar
|2445
|Down
|27
|Mar
|2597
|2614
|2555
|2577
|Down
|10
|May
|2440
|Down
|22
|May
|2473
|2476
|2433
|2445
|Down
|27
|Jul
|2467
|2467
|2430
|2440
|Down
|22
|Sep
|2463
|2464
|2434
|2442
|Down
|21
|Dec
|2463
|2464
|2436
|2441
|Down
|22
|Mar
|2441
|2446
|2439
|2439
|Down
|23
|May
|2439
|Down
|23
|Jul
|2453
|2453
|2440
|2440
|Down
|23
|Sep
|2443
|Down
|23
|Dec
|2444
|Down
|23