BC-US--Cocoa, US

By Associated Press
2021/02/09 04:19
New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Mar 2445 Down 27
Mar 2597 2614 2555 2577 Down 10
May 2440 Down 22
May 2473 2476 2433 2445 Down 27
Jul 2467 2467 2430 2440 Down 22
Sep 2463 2464 2434 2442 Down 21
Dec 2463 2464 2436 2441 Down 22
Mar 2441 2446 2439 2439 Down 23
May 2439 Down 23
Jul 2453 2453 2440 2440 Down 23
Sep 2443 Down 23
Dec 2444 Down 23

Updated : 2021-02-09 05:32 GMT+08:00

