New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Mar
|126.25
|Down
|.40
|Mar
|124.20
|124.80
|123.30
|124.10
|Down
|.40
|May
|128.15
|Down
|.40
|May
|126.15
|126.85
|125.40
|126.25
|Down
|.40
|Jul
|128.20
|128.80
|127.55
|128.15
|Down
|.40
|Sep
|129.90
|130.55
|129.15
|130.00
|Down
|.40
|Dec
|132.00
|132.55
|131.10
|132.00
|Down
|.35
|Mar
|133.55
|133.90
|132.70
|133.60
|Down
|.35
|May
|134.40
|134.40
|133.70
|134.25
|Down
|.40
|Jul
|134.75
|Down
|.35
|Sep
|135.15
|Down
|.30
|Dec
|136.15
|136.15
|135.65
|135.70
|Down
|.35
|Mar
|136.60
|Down
|.30
|May
|137.20
|Down
|.35
|Jul
|137.65
|Down
|.45
|Sep
|138.15
|Down
|.35
|Dec
|138.75
|Down 1.25