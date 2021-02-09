Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/02/09 04:19
New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Mar 126.25 Down .40
Mar 124.20 124.80 123.30 124.10 Down .40
May 128.15 Down .40
May 126.15 126.85 125.40 126.25 Down .40
Jul 128.20 128.80 127.55 128.15 Down .40
Sep 129.90 130.55 129.15 130.00 Down .40
Dec 132.00 132.55 131.10 132.00 Down .35
Mar 133.55 133.90 132.70 133.60 Down .35
May 134.40 134.40 133.70 134.25 Down .40
Jul 134.75 Down .35
Sep 135.15 Down .30
Dec 136.15 136.15 135.65 135.70 Down .35
Mar 136.60 Down .30
May 137.20 Down .35
Jul 137.65 Down .45
Sep 138.15 Down .35
Dec 138.75 Down 1.25

Updated : 2021-02-09 05:31 GMT+08:00

