Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Racial discrimination claims against Whole Foods dismissed

By MARK PRATT , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/09 03:43
Racial discrimination claims against Whole Foods dismissed

BOSTON (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed most of the claims in a lawsuit filed by Whole Foods Market employees who alleged the supermarket chain discriminated and retaliated against them when it barred them from wearing Black Lives Matter face coverings on the job.

More than two dozen current and former workers from 11 stores around the country accused Whole Foods of violating Title VII of the federal Civil Rights Act, which bars discrimination based on race and other factors, in a lawsuit filed in Boston in July.

The workers, of various ethnic backgrounds, started wearing Black Lives Matters face coverings during the pandemic to show solidarity with the racial justice movement following the May death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

In her decision released Friday, U.S. District Court Judge Allison Burroughs wrote that Whole Foods did not single out the workers based on race.

“To summarize, because no plaintiff alleges that he or she was discriminated against on account of his or her race or that he or she was discriminated against for advocating on behalf of a coworker who had been subject to discrimination, plaintiffs have failed to state a claim for discrimination,” the judge wrote.

Title VII, the judge wrote “prohibits discrimination against a person because of race. It does not protect one’s right to associate with a given social cause, even a race-related one, in the workplace."

Whole Foods said the workers were disciplined for violating the company’s dress code, which prohibits slogans or logos not affiliated with the company.

“We agree with the court’s decision and appreciate their time and attention,” Whole Foods said in a statement Monday emailed by spokesperson Gabby Byers.

Whole Foods said it remains dedicated to keep its employees “free from discrimination and retaliation."

Shannon Liss-Riordan, an attorney for the employees, said she thinks the judge “misinterpreted and misapplied” Title VII law and pledged to keep pursuing the case.

The plaintiffs will either appeal or return to the same judge to ask her to reconsider, Liss-Riordan said.

The judge did allow the retaliation claims of one former worker to move forward. That worker alleges she was fired from a Cambridge, Massachusetts, store for organizing protests and for filing complaints with the National Labor Relations Board and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Updated : 2021-02-09 05:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan's showbiz asked to stop making dirty jokes about female entertainers
Taiwan's showbiz asked to stop making dirty jokes about female entertainers
Four foreign banks punished by Taiwan's central bank over speculation case
Four foreign banks punished by Taiwan's central bank over speculation case
Southern Taiwan high school bully severely injured by netizens
Southern Taiwan high school bully severely injured by netizens
Leaked audio shows WHO leaders secretly criticize China at start of Covid pandemic
Leaked audio shows WHO leaders secretly criticize China at start of Covid pandemic
Progress made on return of illegal kickbacks in Lafayette Frigate case
Progress made on return of illegal kickbacks in Lafayette Frigate case