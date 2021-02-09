Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

American midfielder Cappis signs with Denmark's Brondby

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/09 02:14
American midfielder Cappis signs with Denmark's Brondby

American midfielder Christian Cappis has signed a four-year contract with Brondby of Denmark's top division.

The team announced the deal with the 20-year-old from Katy, Texas, on Sunday.

Cappis signed with Denmark's Hobro in November 2018, and the club was relegated to the second tier at the end of the 2019-20 season. He scored one goal in 48 appearances in all competitions in parts of three seasons.

Cappis has played for the U.S. under-20 team. He attended national team camp in January 2020 but did not get into a match.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-09 04:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan's showbiz asked to stop making dirty jokes about female entertainers
Taiwan's showbiz asked to stop making dirty jokes about female entertainers
Four foreign banks punished by Taiwan's central bank over speculation case
Four foreign banks punished by Taiwan's central bank over speculation case
Southern Taiwan high school bully severely injured by netizens
Southern Taiwan high school bully severely injured by netizens
Progress made on return of illegal kickbacks in Lafayette Frigate case
Progress made on return of illegal kickbacks in Lafayette Frigate case
Leaked audio shows WHO leaders secretly criticize China at start of Covid pandemic
Leaked audio shows WHO leaders secretly criticize China at start of Covid pandemic