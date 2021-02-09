Alexa
UEFA switches Europa League game to neutral venue in Spain

By Associated Press
2021/02/09 01:33
Hoffenheim's Andrej Kramaric, front, and Frankfurt's Makoto Hasebe battle for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim ...

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA moved a Europa League game to neutral Spain on Monday because travel restrictions in Norway prevent German club Hoffenheim traveling there next week.

Molde is unable to host Hoffenheim in the first leg of the round of 32, which will be played at Villarreal’s stadium as a neutral venue on Feb. 18. Villarreal is still in the competition and hosts Salzburg one week later.

It is the second game UEFA has moved this month due to international border controls aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19 infections.

Liverpool’s first leg in the Champions League round of 16 next week was moved on Sunday from Leipzig to neutral Budapest.

German authorities declined to give Liverpool an exemption from restrictions limiting travel from England where an aggressive variant of COVID-19 is spreading.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-09 04:01 GMT+08:00

