Texas GOP Rep. Wright, who battled health issues, dies at 67

By PAUL J. WEBER , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/09 00:53
FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2018 file photo, U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, R-Texas, walks to a session during member-elect briefings and orientation on Capitol Hi...
FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2018 file photo, U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, R-Texas, walks to a session during member-elect briefings and orientation on Capitol Hi...

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Republican U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, who had battled health challenges over the past year including lung cancer treatment, has died more than two weeks after contracting COVID-19, his office said Monday. He was 67.

Wright died Sunday, spokesman Matt Langston said. He said he did not know the cause of death but Wright and his wife, Susan, had been admitted to a Dallas hospital in the previous two weeks after contracting COVID-19.

Wright announced in January that he had tested positive for the virus.

He was also hospitalized last year over treatment for lung cancer complications.

“Despite years of painful, sometimes debilitating treatment for cancer, Ron never lacked the desire to get up and go to work, to motivate those around him, or to offer fatherly advice,” his office said in a statement.

Wright represented the 6th Congressional District in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. He was first elected in 2018.

Updated : 2021-02-09 02:28 GMT+08:00

