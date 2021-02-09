Magnitude 5.5 earthquake rattles northeastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck off the northeast coast of Taiwan at 12:56 a.m. this morning (Feb. 9), sending shockwaves across the country, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 73 kilometers east-southeast of Yilan County Hall at a focal depth of 69.3 kilometers, based on CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven that gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered a 3 in Yilan County and a 2 in Hualien County, Nantou County, Taichung County, Miaoli County, Yunlin County, and Chiayi County. A lesser intensity of 1 was recorded in New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Taipei City, Hsinchu County, Taitung County, Changhua County, Kaohsiung City, and Chiayi City.

No injuries had been reported at the time of publication.