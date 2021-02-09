Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Pogba out for 'a few weeks,' says United manager Solskjaer

By Associated Press
2021/02/09 00:01
Manchester United's Paul Pogba sits on the ground after getting injured during an English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Ev...
Manchester United's Paul Pogba walks off the pitch injured during an English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Everton at the ...
Manchester United's Paul Pogba walks off the pitch into the tunnel after getting injured during an English Premier League soccer match between Manches...

Manchester United's Paul Pogba sits on the ground after getting injured during an English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Ev...

Manchester United's Paul Pogba walks off the pitch injured during an English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Everton at the ...

Manchester United's Paul Pogba walks off the pitch into the tunnel after getting injured during an English Premier League soccer match between Manches...

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will be out for “a few weeks” because of a thigh injury, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Monday.

The France international was forced off near the end of the first half of United’s 3-3 draw against Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.

“Paul has been very important for us and we’re not going to take any risks,” said Solskjaer, speaking ahead of United’s FA Cup fifth-round match against West Ham on Tuesday. “A few weeks, definitely.”

After a slow start to the season, Pogba has been enjoying some of his best form since returning to United in 2016 for a second spell at the club, scoring winning goals against Burnley and Fulham last month to help the team stay in contention for the league title.

“Paul was really finding his form and enjoying his football,” Solskjaer said.

“We’ve been very healthy and strong for a long period so we can’t moan too much.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-09 02:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan's showbiz asked to stop making dirty jokes about female entertainers
Taiwan's showbiz asked to stop making dirty jokes about female entertainers
Four foreign banks punished by Taiwan's central bank over speculation case
Four foreign banks punished by Taiwan's central bank over speculation case
Progress made on return of illegal kickbacks in Lafayette Frigate case
Progress made on return of illegal kickbacks in Lafayette Frigate case
Southern Taiwan high school bully severely injured by netizens
Southern Taiwan high school bully severely injured by netizens
Top 10 Taiwanese Lunar New Year traditions
Top 10 Taiwanese Lunar New Year traditions