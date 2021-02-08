All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|11
|8
|1
|2
|18
|36
|24
|Philadelphia
|13
|8
|3
|2
|18
|46
|41
|Washington
|12
|6
|3
|3
|15
|44
|45
|Pittsburgh
|11
|5
|5
|1
|11
|33
|41
|New Jersey
|9
|4
|3
|2
|10
|23
|26
|N.Y. Islanders
|10
|4
|4
|2
|10
|23
|27
|N.Y. Rangers
|10
|4
|4
|2
|10
|29
|28
|Buffalo
|10
|4
|4
|2
|10
|30
|32
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|9
|7
|1
|1
|15
|32
|18
|Carolina
|9
|7
|2
|0
|14
|32
|24
|Florida
|9
|6
|1
|2
|14
|30
|27
|Chicago
|13
|5
|4
|4
|14
|37
|40
|Columbus
|13
|5
|5
|3
|13
|36
|43
|Dallas
|9
|5
|2
|2
|12
|33
|23
|Nashville
|11
|5
|6
|0
|10
|29
|36
|Detroit
|13
|3
|8
|2
|8
|26
|44
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|9
|7
|1
|1
|15
|32
|22
|Colorado
|11
|7
|3
|1
|15
|38
|24
|St. Louis
|12
|7
|4
|1
|15
|40
|39
|Anaheim
|13
|5
|5
|3
|13
|25
|34
|Minnesota
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|30
|30
|Arizona
|11
|5
|5
|1
|11
|30
|30
|San Jose
|10
|4
|5
|1
|9
|28
|37
|Los Angeles
|11
|3
|6
|2
|8
|31
|38
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|12
|9
|2
|1
|19
|45
|33
|Montreal
|12
|8
|2
|2
|18
|48
|31
|Winnipeg
|11
|7
|3
|1
|15
|39
|32
|Edmonton
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|46
|49
|Vancouver
|15
|6
|9
|0
|12
|49
|60
|Calgary
|11
|5
|5
|1
|11
|33
|31
|Ottawa
|12
|2
|9
|1
|5
|28
|52
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
Philadelphia 7, Washington 4
Vegas 4, Los Angeles 3
Detroit 4, Florida 1
Chicago 2, Dallas 1, OT
Carolina 6, Columbus 5
Arizona at Minnesota, ppd
Colorado at St. Louis, ppd
Buffalo at Boston, ppd
Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, ppd
Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, ppd
Anaheim at Vegas, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.
Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, ppd
Anaheim at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.