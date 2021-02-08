Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/02/08 23:00
NHL Glance

All Times EST

NHL East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 11 8 1 2 18 36 24
Philadelphia 13 8 3 2 18 46 41
Washington 12 6 3 3 15 44 45
Pittsburgh 11 5 5 1 11 33 41
New Jersey 9 4 3 2 10 23 26
N.Y. Islanders 10 4 4 2 10 23 27
N.Y. Rangers 10 4 4 2 10 29 28
Buffalo 10 4 4 2 10 30 32
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 9 7 1 1 15 32 18
Carolina 9 7 2 0 14 32 24
Florida 9 6 1 2 14 30 27
Chicago 13 5 4 4 14 37 40
Columbus 13 5 5 3 13 36 43
Dallas 9 5 2 2 12 33 23
Nashville 11 5 6 0 10 29 36
Detroit 13 3 8 2 8 26 44
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 9 7 1 1 15 32 22
Colorado 11 7 3 1 15 38 24
St. Louis 12 7 4 1 15 40 39
Anaheim 13 5 5 3 13 25 34
Minnesota 11 6 5 0 12 30 30
Arizona 11 5 5 1 11 30 30
San Jose 10 4 5 1 9 28 37
Los Angeles 11 3 6 2 8 31 38
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 12 9 2 1 19 45 33
Montreal 12 8 2 2 18 48 31
Winnipeg 11 7 3 1 15 39 32
Edmonton 13 6 7 0 12 46 49
Vancouver 15 6 9 0 12 49 60
Calgary 11 5 5 1 11 33 31
Ottawa 12 2 9 1 5 28 52

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia 7, Washington 4

Vegas 4, Los Angeles 3

Detroit 4, Florida 1

Chicago 2, Dallas 1, OT

Carolina 6, Columbus 5

Arizona at Minnesota, ppd

Colorado at St. Louis, ppd

Monday's Games

Buffalo at Boston, ppd

Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, ppd

Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, ppd

Anaheim at Vegas, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, ppd

Anaheim at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-02-09 01:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan's showbiz asked to stop making dirty jokes about female entertainers
Taiwan's showbiz asked to stop making dirty jokes about female entertainers
Four foreign banks punished by Taiwan's central bank over speculation case
Four foreign banks punished by Taiwan's central bank over speculation case
Progress made on return of illegal kickbacks in Lafayette Frigate case
Progress made on return of illegal kickbacks in Lafayette Frigate case
Top 10 Taiwanese Lunar New Year traditions
Top 10 Taiwanese Lunar New Year traditions
Southern Taiwan high school bully severely injured by netizens
Southern Taiwan high school bully severely injured by netizens