All Times EST

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 11 8 1 2 18 36 24 Philadelphia 13 8 3 2 18 46 41 Washington 12 6 3 3 15 44 45 Pittsburgh 11 5 5 1 11 33 41 New Jersey 9 4 3 2 10 23 26 N.Y. Islanders 10 4 4 2 10 23 27 N.Y. Rangers 10 4 4 2 10 29 28 Buffalo 10 4 4 2 10 30 32

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 9 7 1 1 15 32 18 Carolina 9 7 2 0 14 32 24 Florida 9 6 1 2 14 30 27 Chicago 13 5 4 4 14 37 40 Columbus 13 5 5 3 13 36 43 Dallas 9 5 2 2 12 33 23 Nashville 11 5 6 0 10 29 36 Detroit 13 3 8 2 8 26 44

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 9 7 1 1 15 32 22 Colorado 11 7 3 1 15 38 24 St. Louis 12 7 4 1 15 40 39 Anaheim 13 5 5 3 13 25 34 Minnesota 11 6 5 0 12 30 30 Arizona 11 5 5 1 11 30 30 San Jose 10 4 5 1 9 28 37 Los Angeles 11 3 6 2 8 31 38

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 12 9 2 1 19 45 33 Montreal 12 8 2 2 18 48 31 Winnipeg 11 7 3 1 15 39 32 Edmonton 13 6 7 0 12 46 49 Vancouver 15 6 9 0 12 49 60 Calgary 11 5 5 1 11 33 31 Ottawa 12 2 9 1 5 28 52

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia 7, Washington 4

Vegas 4, Los Angeles 3

Detroit 4, Florida 1

Chicago 2, Dallas 1, OT

Carolina 6, Columbus 5

Arizona at Minnesota, ppd

Colorado at St. Louis, ppd

Monday's Games

Buffalo at Boston, ppd

Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, ppd

Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, ppd

Anaheim at Vegas, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, ppd

Anaheim at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.