All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|Providence
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|Bridgeport
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|9
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Belleville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Laval
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Manitoba
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stockton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|5
|Texas
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|9
|8
|Iowa
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|8
|9
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rockford
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|Grand Rapids
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Syracuse
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|1
|Lehigh Valley
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Utica
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|8
|Hershey
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|WB/Scranton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rochester
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Diego
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|4
|Henderson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|Tucson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|San Jose
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ontario
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Bakersfield
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Hartford 5, Bridgeport 2
Tucson 2, San Jose 1
Binghamton at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.
Ontario at Henderson, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Tucson, 8 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.
No games scheduled
Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 1 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Chicago, 3 p.m.
Hershey at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.