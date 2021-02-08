Alexa
NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/02/08 23:09
Through Monday, Feb. 8, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Connor McDavid Edmonton 13 9 17 26 0 10 4 0 3 48 18.8
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 13 7 16 23 11 4 4 1 3 35 20.0
Mitchell Marner Toronto 12 6 14 20 6 8 0 0 2 29 20.7
James van Riemsdyk Philadelphia 13 7 11 18 5 4 5 0 0 30 23.3
Patrick Kane Chicago 13 6 11 17 0 6 1 0 0 48 12.5
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 12 6 11 17 0 2 2 0 0 30 20.0
Quinn Hughes Vancouver 15 1 15 16 -12 6 0 0 0 39 2.6
Artemi Panarin N.Y. Rangers 10 5 10 15 2 0 2 0 0 30 16.7
Patrice Bergeron Boston 11 6 9 15 5 2 4 1 1 42 14.3
Joe Pavelski Dallas 9 7 8 15 7 6 5 0 2 25 28.0
Brad Marchand Boston 11 7 8 15 6 2 2 1 0 32 21.9
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 10 2 12 14 6 2 2 0 0 41 4.9
Anze Kopitar Los Angeles 11 2 12 14 -1 2 0 0 1 25 8.0
Mark Stone Vegas 9 3 11 14 7 9 0 0 2 19 15.8
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 11 5 9 14 -1 4 0 0 1 29 17.2
Jeff Petry Montreal 12 6 8 14 14 2 2 0 1 32 18.8
Brock Boeser Vancouver 15 9 5 14 -6 8 3 0 1 39 23.1
Auston Matthews Toronto 11 10 4 14 4 0 3 0 4 50 20.0
J.T. Miller Vancouver 12 3 10 13 -6 8 1 0 1 19 15.8
Tyler Toffoli Montreal 12 9 4 13 8 4 2 2 1 42 21.4

Updated : 2021-02-09 00:59 GMT+08:00

