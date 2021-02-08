Alexa
24 garment workers killed in flooded factory in Morocco

By Associated Press
2021/02/08 21:32
RABAT, Morocco (AP) — At least 24 workers have been killed in the city of Moroccan city of Tangier after heavy rains flooded a clandestine garment factory, Morocco’s state news agency MAP reported Monday.

Local authorities said firefighters and emergency workers on Monday rescued 10 survivors from the factory, in the basement of a residential villa.

Search operations were still underway to rescue other workers trapped inside the flooded factory.

The total number of workers remains unknown. An investigation has been launched.

Updated : 2021-02-08 23:28 GMT+08:00

