Board games the standout star in Hasbro's 4th quarter

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN , AP Business Writer, Associated Press
2021/02/08 21:42
The critical holiday shopping season, coupled with quarantining amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, pushed board game sales up 21% at Hasbro in the fourth quarter.

The toy company's Monopoly and Magic: The Gathering card game were strong performers in the quarter, along with Dungeons and Dragons.

Total revenue climbed 4% to $1.72 billion, slightly better than the $1.7 billion that analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research was calling for.

Hasbro earned $105.2 million, or 76 cents per share, for the period ended Dec. 27. That compares with $95.5 million, or 69 cents per share, a year ago.

Removing one-time gains and costs, earnings were $1.27 per share. That handily topped the $1.14 per share Wall Street expected.

For the year, the Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based company reported a profit of $222.5 million, or $1.62 per share. Revenue totaled $5.47 billion.

Hasbro shares rose 3.3% before the market open on Monday.

Updated : 2021-02-08 23:28 GMT+08:00

